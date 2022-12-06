Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

FNWD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.24. 6,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Finward Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

About Finward Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 248.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 103,877 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 38.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 109.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 37.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

