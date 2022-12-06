Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.
Finward Bancorp Stock Performance
FNWD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.24. 6,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Finward Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
About Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
