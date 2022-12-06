First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA traded down $16.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $780.98. The stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $822.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $769.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.