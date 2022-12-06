First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.23

Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.23 and last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 2870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 902,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,321,985.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at $33,321,985.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,606 shares of company stock worth $378,745. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,989,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,969 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75,174 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

