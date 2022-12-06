First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNWB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,645. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $146.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,090 shares of company stock valued at $48,066. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

