First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. CSFB dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$956,818.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 0.8 %

About First Quantum Minerals

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$32.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.45. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.