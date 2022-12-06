First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Walker & Dunlop makes up about 7.2% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 0.58% of Walker & Dunlop worth $18,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 4.3 %

WD opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.19. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $154.53.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,525.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

