First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Makes New $6.28 Million Investment in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 680,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,000. RADA Electronic Industries comprises 2.5% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,178,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 166,186 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,457,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 855,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.80 million, a P/E ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

