Fragasso Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $133,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV traded down $4.94 on Tuesday, hitting $396.41. 62,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,549. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
