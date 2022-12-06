Franco-Nevada Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $143.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.27. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $206,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $209,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 40.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.