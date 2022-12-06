FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $12.06

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.06, but opened at $12.57. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 9,397 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FREY. BTIG Research raised their price target on FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on FREYR Battery and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.
FREYR Battery Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery
FREYR Battery Company Profile
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
See Also
