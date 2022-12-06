FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $12.06

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.06, but opened at $12.57. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 9,397 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FREY. BTIG Research raised their price target on FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on FREYR Battery and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 15.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

