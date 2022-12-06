FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 349,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,971 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 424,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 39,891 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAA remained flat at $10.05 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

About FTAC Athena Acquisition

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies.

