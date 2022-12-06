fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Down 4.7%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. 40,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,467,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush raised shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at fuboTV

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,252,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.