Fujikura (OTC:FKURF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fujikura (OTC:FKURF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fujikura Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fujikura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujikura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.