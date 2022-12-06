Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Trading 42.9% Higher

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Rating) traded up 42.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 521,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 877% from the average session volume of 53,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Full Metal Minerals Trading Up 42.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.
About Full Metal Minerals
Full Metal Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for Full Metal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Metal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.