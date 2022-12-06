G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Lowered to $14.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CL King lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $12.26 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $582.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb acquired 19,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,537.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other G-III Apparel Group news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb acquired 19,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,537.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,270,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.