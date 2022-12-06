GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Up 3.8%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 15,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,279,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.34.

GDS Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

GDS Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in GDS by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

