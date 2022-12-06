GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Up 3.8%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 15,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,279,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.34.
GDS Trading Up 1.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GDS (GDS)
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.