General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $197.03 and a one year high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

