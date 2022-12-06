Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,682 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Gentex by 63.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 77.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Gentex by 21.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $36.65.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

