Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

THRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.50.

Gentherm Stock Performance

THRM opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

In other news, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $100,023.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $100,023.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,777.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $30,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,649.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,125 shares of company stock worth $223,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 29.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gentherm by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gentherm by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

