Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69,234 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Genuine Parts worth $18,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $184.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.35.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

