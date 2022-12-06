Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 77,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,660,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GERN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Geron in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
