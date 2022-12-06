Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down to $5.60

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 5.60, but opened at 5.47. Getty Images shares last traded at 5.47, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GETY. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.59.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 131,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.50, for a total value of 1,118,753.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,601,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately 549,116,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

