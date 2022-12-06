GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 947,331 shares.The stock last traded at $28.44 and had previously closed at $28.67.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.81.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 386.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 555.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 74,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 62,979 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,543,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,308,000 after purchasing an additional 958,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
