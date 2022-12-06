Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 124895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Specifically, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $332,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 96,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $183,224.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,221,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,421,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $332,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,297,382 shares of company stock valued at $18,977,813 over the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 88,358 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

