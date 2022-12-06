Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) is Springhouse Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Springhouse Capital Management LP lessened its position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 224,451 shares during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group makes up about 6.7% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Springhouse Capital Management LP owned about 3.59% of Global Indemnity Group worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter valued at $15,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,746. The company has a market capitalization of $366.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $27.66.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Charles Tolman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,136.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,249 shares of company stock valued at $77,381. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

