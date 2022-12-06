Gode Chain (GODE) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Exchanges

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and $500,688.97 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

