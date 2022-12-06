Goff John C Invests $65,000 in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Goff John C purchased a new stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Gannett accounts for approximately 0.1% of Goff John C’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter worth about $3,464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after acquiring an additional 610,260 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 356,000 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,977,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 10.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,364,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 217,050 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gannett from $1.70 to $2.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Gannett stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. 28,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

