Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Decreased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.76.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.