Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Down 1.8%

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.58 and last traded at $57.75. 6,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 11,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JUST. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 259.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 70,841 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 250,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after buying an additional 43,767 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 215,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 35,245 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after buying an additional 26,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 55,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter.

