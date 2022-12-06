Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 86.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

