Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 86.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance
GBDC stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
