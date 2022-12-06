Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 86.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 18.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.