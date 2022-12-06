Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.90 Per Share

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GHH opened at GBX 417.08 ($5.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,611.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 502.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 693.35. Gooch & Housego has a 12 month low of GBX 388 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,286.84 ($15.69).

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

