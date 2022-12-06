GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 6%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04. 13,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,437,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GDRX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on GoodRx to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on GoodRx to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

GoodRx Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $3,866,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 20,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

