Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Trading Up 18%

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) shares were up 18% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Gouverneur Bancorp Trading Up 18.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

Gouverneur Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

