Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives $11.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

