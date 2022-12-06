Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives $11.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Graphite Bio Stock Performance
Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Graphite Bio
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
