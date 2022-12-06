Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.90

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 1150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GIP. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec under weight” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

Green Impact Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.17 million and a PE ratio of -61.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.65.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.