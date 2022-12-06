Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ground Rents Income Fund Stock Performance

GRIO stock opened at GBX 51 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08. The firm has a market cap of £48.79 million and a PE ratio of 5,000.00. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 46 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 75.50 ($0.92).

Get Ground Rents Income Fund alerts:

Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.