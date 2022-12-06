Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ground Rents Income Fund Stock Performance
GRIO stock opened at GBX 51 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08. The firm has a market cap of £48.79 million and a PE ratio of 5,000.00. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 46 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 75.50 ($0.92).
Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile
