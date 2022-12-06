Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

NYSE:TV opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading

