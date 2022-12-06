Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.79.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance
NYSE:TV opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
