Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.01

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 44245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Several research firms have commented on TV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,444,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,032 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 30,955,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,965,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,795,000 after acquiring an additional 954,438 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,952,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 534,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

