GSK (NYSE:GSK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,550 at Citigroup

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from GBX 1,975 ($24.08) to GBX 1,550 ($18.90) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.95) to GBX 1,450 ($17.68) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.12) to GBX 1,535 ($18.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.17) to GBX 1,600 ($19.51) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,583.57.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. GSK has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 10.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in GSK by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 5.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

