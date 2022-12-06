GSK (NYSE:GSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,140,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 5,039,878 shares.The stock last traded at $37.63 and had previously closed at $35.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.17) to GBX 1,600 ($19.51) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.12) to GBX 1,535 ($18.72) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.08) to GBX 1,550 ($18.90) in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Up 8.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

Institutional Trading of GSK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,832 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,146 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,948,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

