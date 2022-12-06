Hahn Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises 4.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $16,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.00. 5,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,763. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.53.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.58.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,744 shares of company stock worth $3,709,435. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

