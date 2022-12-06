Hahn Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the period. Carter’s accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 20.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Carter’s Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CRI traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $71.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,063. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,733,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.