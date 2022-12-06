Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 2,787 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in SBA Communications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,869. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12 and a beta of 0.47.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.60.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.