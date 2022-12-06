Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Sells $588,000.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,055. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
