Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Sells $588,000.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,055. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,955,000 after acquiring an additional 266,226 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,436 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.