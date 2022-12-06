Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, BWS Financial lowered Hawkins from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $869.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $241.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million. Analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 439.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44,008 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

