Head-To-Head Comparison: bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) & Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for bluebird bio and Cardiol Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 2 6 1 0 1.89 Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

bluebird bio currently has a consensus price target of $6.88, indicating a potential downside of 14.17%. Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 940.24%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -8,828.28% -173.58% -77.81% Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -44.32% -38.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares bluebird bio and Cardiol Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares bluebird bio and Cardiol Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $3.66 million 181.45 -$819.38 million ($6.10) -1.31 Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 544.34 -$25.24 million ($0.38) -1.35

Cardiol Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bluebird bio. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bluebird bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of bluebird bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

bluebird bio has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats bluebird bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company's clinical study program includes HGB-205, HGB-206, and HGB-210 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lovo-cel in the treatment of patients with SCD; and HGB-204, HGB-205, HGB-207, and HGB-212 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of beti-cel in the treatment of patients with ß-thalassemia. It has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Orchard Therapeutics Limited, Forty Seven, Inc., and Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

