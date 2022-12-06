HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.51 million. HealthEquity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.35 EPS.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.67. 1,519,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,830. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HealthEquity from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $206,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

