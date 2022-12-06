Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 27.90%. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $11,314,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

