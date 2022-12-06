Hedera (HBAR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.63 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $928.90 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00079655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00059060 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001373 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025830 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000263 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

